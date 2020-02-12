Commissioners Decree Osceola as 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

February 10, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Osceola County Board of Commissioners approved at its Tuesday meeting a resolution, to declare Osceola County to be a second amendment sanctuary county.

The recommendation was approved with commissioner Roger Elkins of Evart voting no.

Commissioner chair Jack Nehmer of Marion said around 90 county residents attended the meeting to discuss this issue.

“They would like to have us approve or side with them the resolution saying we’ll uphold the second amendment because they’re worried about their gun rights,” Nehmer said. “I told them at the beginning we take an oath to not only uphold the U.S. Constitution but the Michigan Constitution as well. They just wanted to make sure somebody wouldn’t be coming in to undermine their rights and take their guns away.

“There was standing room only. All the chairs were taken. People were out in the hall as well. I had to remind them about fire marshall codes for capacity it the room. They were aware of it. At least I made the announcement.”











