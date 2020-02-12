Commissioners Hire Firm to Handle Courthouse Security

February 10, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a contract for security services with DK Security at its Tuesday meeting.

The commissioners also approved the Security of Buildings policy, as presented.

“That’s going to be the security for the courthouse in the first year,” county commission chair Jack Nehmer, of Marion said.

The circumstances aren’t quite there yet for the sheriff’s department to solely handle the security.

“So we’ll go with a security company at least for the first year,” Nehmer said. “and see how that works out. By the end of the first year, who knows? Maybe we’ll have the personnel to do it ourselves.”

The commission approved having the Big Rapids Housing Commission provide services to operate an Osceola County Housing Emergency Repair program.

“We had a knowledgable guy who was overseeing our housing committee,” Nehmer said. “He was offered a job with the Fremont Foundation and had told us last fall he might be leaving. We need to have somebody with the knowledge to go out and look at the site before we have a contractor give us a bid to work at it but also give us the cost estimate and other things. We have somebody doing that job in Mecosta County. We’ll try them out and see how that works. The state requires us to have a third party administrator.”











