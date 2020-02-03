EightCap Seeks Senior Companions, Foster Grandparents

February 3, 2020

By Aaron Mitchell

In October of 2019, EightCap, Inc. began serving Osceola County through their Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs.

They’re currently looking for more volunteers.

“Osceola County is a new expansion of our program footprint,” said EightCap Manager Lori Johnson. “We are adding volunteers in both programs and would like to see a few Osceola County seniors get in on the action.”

Volunteers have the option of choosing one of two tracts: Foster Grandparent, or Senior Companion.

“Volunteers who choose to be a Foster Grandparent, volunteer at least 15 hours a week in a classroom and work one-on-one with students who need a little extra support,” Johnson said. “Volunteers who choose to be a Senior Companion volunteer at least 15 hours a week to provide friendly visits and companionship support to their elderly neighbors who need support to stay living independently in their own homes.”

According to Johnson, Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions are part of the trio of national service programs under the Senior Corps umbrella. These are grant funded programs that provide a volunteer service opportunity for people ages 55 and older to meet critical community needs.

Volunteers who are income eligible earn a small hourly stipend and mileage reimbursement that allows them to serve without cost. Volunteers who are not income eligible can still participate and be reimbursed for mileage, but would not receive the hourly stipend.

For the Senior Companion program in Osceola County, EightCap has a memorandum of understanding with the Commission on Aging.

“If they find that one of their [Commission on Aging] clients might be in need of additional services, then they provide a referral to our senior companions.”

Likewise, EightCap is looking to become more involved with local elementary schools through the Foster Grandparent program. Johnson gave us some insight on how the Foster Grandparent process works.

“A school system would sign on to agree to host foster grandparent volunteers in their school buildings,” Johnson said. “Most of the time it would be in lower elementary schools – most of our grandparents are serving between kindergarten through 3rd grade. The volunteer is assigned to one teacher, and one class for the whole year, and that can continue from year-to-year as long as they volunteer.”

Training and orientation is an important part of both programs.

“We provide a comprehensive training program before they’re allowed to start volunteering in the classroom,” Johnson said. “Our program does all the vetting and the background checking in the interview process to make sure that we’re placing volunteers with the best of intentions and skill set, and giving them a good boost knowing how to interact with children before they go out into the school system.”

While it is possible to participate in both programs, Johnson recommends choosing one tract or the other because of the necessary time commitments.

“We request that our volunteers serve a minimum of 15 hours per week,” Johnson said. “Many of our volunteers serve much, much, more than that. It really equates to almost a part-time or full-time job in some cases. Our foster grandparents, on average, are serving about 30 hours per week.”

For more information on becoming a Foster Grandparent or Senior Companion, please visit www.8cap.org, or contact EightCap at 616-754-9315.











