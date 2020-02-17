Elkins explains why he voted against second amendment sanctuary

February 17, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

EVART — Commissioner Roger Elkins of Evart cast the lone no vote in a 6-1 approval by the Osceola County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 3 meeting on a resolution to declare Osceola County to be a second amendment sanctuary county.

Commissioner chair Jack Nehmer of Marion said around 90 county residents attended the meeting to discuss this issue.

“They would like to have us approve or side with them the resolution saying we’ll uphold the second amendment because they’re worried about their gun rights,” Nehmer said.

On Wednesday of this week, Elkins explained his vote.

“I thought we needed to take a little more time to take a look at this,” Elkins said. “There were a number of different versions that could come out of this. I saw where Missaukee County had delayed voting on it. I was wondering if we could legally do this and are we jeopardizing ourselves for something else?

“I’m not opposed to it. I felt it deserved a longer look to see if this is what we should do or if there’s a better version.”











