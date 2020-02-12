Elvis Impersonator to Perform for Library Benefit

February 10, 2020

Jake Slater will be performing February 15th

The Marion Friends of the Library are super excited because Elvis is coming to town! The Friends are pleased to announce that ETA Jake Slater will be performing at the First Annual “Love Your Library” Dinner and Show on February 15th at 6 PM.

Jake Slater has wowed audiences from all across the country with his Elvis performances. His show features Elvis through the decades, with music and wardrobe sets from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Dinner will be provided.

The event will be held at the Marion Eagles F.O.E. 4087 event hall. Tickets are available in advance at the Marion Public Library, Backwoods Realty Co. LLC, or by contacting Friends President Diann Nowland. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25. The Friends would like to thank their gold partner sponsors for their generous contributions: The Marion Press, H&H Construction, Inc, Artist On Duty, Backwoods Realty Co., Demand Waterproofing, Heather Root – ReMax, Tippy Canoe Bar & Grill, M-Town Gym and Tan, Dan Lee – Farm Bureau, and Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

We hope to see everyone there, for what should be a great night of entertainment for a great cause.











