Enrollment Increases at Area Schools

February 24, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Area school officials participated in a very important day on Feb. 12. It was the day they collected student numbers for the second count day of the academic year.

According to published reports, count days occur once in October and again in February to determine the amount of per pupil funding a school district can receive. Around 90 percent was determined based on student attendance in October and the remaining 10 percent in February.

Chris Arrington, Marion’s superintendent, pointed to his district’s facebook page which provide info citing a report on the February count from TV 9&10 news that Marion was up 14 students with Arrington calling it a huge boost in the arm.

The same news story cited The Mackinac Center for Public Policy study which ranks elementary and middle schools every year based on test scores and local economic factors. The report put the Marion Elementary school at 46th in the state overall, and at 65th most improved.

At McBain, “We are at 1,048, which is up 33 from last February,” superintendent Steven Prissel said. “The increase in enrollment shows growth and strength which helps support staff and programming for our students.”

Evart estimated a total of 879 students in attendance last week compared to 885 during the fall count.











