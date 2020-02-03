Faces in the Crowd: Marion Friends of the Library

February 3, 2020

Friends Group members Aaron Michell and Diann Nowland.

The Friends Group hosted Timer Art over Old Fashioned Days weekend.

Taylor Brothwell performs at the town hall concert series.

Jake Slater will be performing February 15th.

The Marion Friends of the Library are looking for new faces and more support.

“We’re looking for members who are willing to support our local library,” said Friends President Diann Nowland. “You don’t even have to know anything about the library. It’s about getting the community together.”

The Marion Friends of the Library was tentatively started in April of 2019, with their non-profit 501(c)(3) status official in October of 2019.

From June of 2019 through the end of the year, the Friends group raised over $4700 for the Marion Public Library. Those funds were raised through bake sales, book sales, bottle drives, yard sales, concerts and programs. A significant donation was made by Anne Bell, in memory of Payton.

The Friends 2020 budget goal is to raise $5500 to support library funding for books, technology, programs and services.

With a local library that offers computers, free wi-fi, historical archives, downloadable resources including audiobooks and digital magazines, MELCAT and interlibrary load – where readers can order specific books online for local library pickup – the friends group continues to advocate for the resources available at the Marion Public Library.

“We’re trying to get more people to go to the library, and use it,” Nowland said. “Our library’s been there forever.”

In addition, the Friends group supports various programs offered by the library, including the summer reading program, Christmas program, Easter Egg hunt, and Trunk or Treat.

In October of 2019, the Friends group added a monthly concert series at the Marion Township Hall. One of the messages of the friends group, is that the library is about more than just books – it’s about music, and art, and entertainment – and building a sense of community.

In recent months, locals have been treated to performances by Pam Bowman and her hammered dulcimer; the Community of Christ Praise Band, and Marion Jr. and Sr. High’s Solo and Ensemble performers.

On February 15th at 6 pm, the Friends group will host Elvis Tribute Artist, Jake Slater, for the first annual “Love Your Library” Dinner and a Show at the Marion Eagles F.O.E. 4087. Tickets cost $15 each, or two for $25, and are available at the Library, at Backwoods Realty Co., or by calling Sherry Rader at 231-878-3342, or Diann Nowland at 231-667-0068.

Currently, the Marion Friends of the Library consists of members Ann Speer, Karen Siabak, President Diann Nowland, V.P. Aaron Michell, Treasurer Sherri Rader, and Secretary Tasha Galbraith. The group would love to have more members and more input.

Friends group meetings take place on the second Thursday of each month at 6 pm in the community room at the library.











