Frostbite Festival on Tap For Harrison This Weekend

February 24, 2020

A leap into frigid Budd Lake in 2019.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison’s 11th annual Frostbite Winter Festival’s annual “Kickoff Party” will be next Thursday, February 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Budd Lake Bar! WUPS Radio will be on hand doing a live remote and they will be giving away a $500 advertising package. Activities include Ace of Spades Reverse Raffle, an Auction for the first jump at the Polar Dip, a 50-50 raffle and more. There will be refreshments and a cash bar and $5 Frostbite buttons sold. The public is welcome!

Frostbite buttons will also be available at most of the businesses throughout the Harrison Community.

The festival will last through the 23rd according to the Harrison Chamber’s schedule of events.

This year’s festival theme will be “America: Home of the Red, White and Blue.”

Friday the Frostbite fun continues with the annual Party Bus Tour of Harrison’s Bars! Just $10 and a Frostbite Button provides a designated driver to several area bars. The tour check in is at Scooter’s Airport Bar by 5:30 p.m. and the bus will return to Scooters around 10 p.m. There’s limited seating so advanced registration is required along with a Frostbite Button and valid ID. Registration info is at harrisonchamber.com/events.

Saturday, February 22nd is off to a great start at 9 a.m. with the Vendors Fair at the Harrison Moose Lodge. The Vendors Fair lasts until 3 p.m. and visitors can score some great deals on handmade items from local artisans.

The Harrison City Market will host the annual Chili & Soup Cook-Off, guaranteed to keep you warm for the frosty events at the Budd Lake Power Docks! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $3 will get you three samples a bowl of your favorite and a vote for the best entry!

The Moose will also host Clark the Juggler at noon; 1:15 and 2:30 p.m., a concession stand with delicious food and drinks at the lodge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and attendees will have a chance to win a FREE tablet at the Lollipop Wheel. Call (989) 539-6011 for details.

For some really frigid fun, you won’t want to miss the 6th annual Polar Dip! Registration is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Budd Lake Power Dock (Saxton Landing) and you can “take the plunge” at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 per person with the Frostbite Button and free t-shirts will go to the first 15 registered jumpers. Sponsor money raised will go to the Veteran’s Freedom Park.

Dry off and get ready for the next great event, Turkey Bowling at the Power Docks. Bowl with a Turkey on the Ice for $5 with a Frostbite Button. No registration needed, just show up to get in the game.

Or, register at 11 a.m. for the annual Outhouse Races on Budd Lake at 11:30 a.m. Teams of two will race their homemade Outhouse on the ice for the Gold or Silver Plunger! There are prizes for the best outhouse in the Frostbite Festival theme.

Harrison can’t wait for spring to begin the golfing season so bring your clubs and come play in the uproarious Frostbite Open golf tournament on Budd Lake Saturday.

Noon is the check-in time at the Power Docks and registration is only $20 until today, February 14th or pay $25 on the event day. The first 40 to register will get a free frosted glass Frostbite Beer Mug.

Speaking of beer, for a little refreshment after the morning’s fun the Beer Tent will open at noon at the Power Dock with music and cold beer in the Pump House!

Warm up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harrison Lion’s Club Children’s’ Carnival loaded with indoor games and crafts, a small petting zoo, body art, balloons and more. Everyone must have a Frostbite Button to enter the events. Buttons are on sale at the entrance or in advance at participating local businesses.

Wind up a fun-filled day Saturday evening with Comedy Night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Harrison Moose Lodge where you will laugh to the performance of comedian Bill Hildebrandt. The $20 entry (and Frostbite Button) will get a first drink free, dinner and the show. (drink restrictions apply) Call 539-6011 for tickets or go to harrisonchamber.com.

From 8 to 9 p.m. at the Moose, place your bids during a Silent Auction featuring gift certificates, items made by local artisans, gifts for men and women and more. At 9 p.m. the drawing will be held for the Button Raffle with a grand prize of $500.

Finish up the Frostbite Festival on Sunday, February 23 with the annual Ice Fishing Tournament. You will want to get there early. Registration is at 7 a.m. at the Power Docks and the Tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m. the winners will be announced! Pre-registration is $20 per adult and $10 for children age 12 and under. Cash prizes will be awarded!!

For more information about any of the events at this year’s Frostbite Winter Festival or to register, call the Chamber at (989) 539-6011 or visit www.harrisonchamber.com.











