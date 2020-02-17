Garland tells Board Of Commission essential to update 911 platform

February 17, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE COUNTY — The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners reviewed several county-related items with administrator Precia Garland at its meeting last week.

Garland reviewed proposed changes to Policy P-9395 Immigration Law Compliance.

Garland also reviewed a plan update for Enhanced 911 (E911). She indicated updating this plan is essential to moving forward with the Next Generation 911 platform (NG911). The plan sets up a service district.

The updates to the plan, Garland noted, takes into account the recent and expected future increases in technology. A public hearing regarding plan adoption is needed A resolution is requested to adopt the tentative plan and move forward with the public hearing and approval process.

Ed Nettle, the 911 Coordinator, was also present to explain the update and answer questions.

Garland also reviewed requests from the county’s audit firm, including to close out the Energy Conservation Note and Healthcare Insurance expense fund. The committee forwarded a request to the full board to approve transfer of the energy conservation note balance to unassigned fund balance, and balance for healthcare insurance expenses be transferred to the General Fund Self-Insurance Fund balance.

Garland and the committee also reviewed the PA 152 Healthcare Spending Report, required by Michigan Public Act 152, which makes sure the County does not exceed the annual hard cap spending limit on employee health care. Missaukee County is in compliance with the hard cap limit established by the Act, Garland pointed out.











