Harrison Woman Dies in Local Accident

February 17, 2020

Photo: Courtesy/Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams has provided details of a fatal accident which occurred on Thursday, Feb. 6 in the early evening.

Williams said deputes from his office were called to a personal injury three-vehicle accident on M115 near 80th Ave., in Highland Township. Williams added that Whitney Morgan (Paisley) Skaggs, 33, from Harrison, was driving a Chevrolet S-10 pickup and sustained fatal injuries after colliding with a semi tractor trailer, and a passenger car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Witnesses stated that Whitney was. westbound on M-115 when the vehicle she was operating crossed the centerline and collided head on with an eastbound semi,” Williams wrote in his report. “The semi driver was not injured and a third vehicle was struck by the woman’s pickup. The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were not injured in the crash. A Mecosta County Ambulance had just completed a patient transfer to Munson Hospital and was the first to arrive on the scene.

“Weather is believed to be a factor, and the incident is still under investigation. M-115 was shut down for approximately five hours for the accident investigation, fuel spill and scene clean up.”

Williams said his office was assisted by Mecosta County EMS, Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire and Rescue, Evart Fire Department, Michigan State Police, MDOT and Meceola Central Dispatch.

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Arenac County Sheriff’s Office and the Saginaw City Police Department for their assistance in attempting to locate the victim’s family,” Williams wrote in his report.

Williams said he wanted to remind drivers to slow down and drive with caution whenever adverse weather conditions exist.











