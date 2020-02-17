Kessinger Found on the Run in Georgia

February 17, 2020

Matthew Kessinger

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Gladwin man, Matthew R. Kessinger who is also known as Sam Kessinger, who last week the Review reported was being sought by the Michigan State Police and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an eight-hour standoff in Coleman January 31st, has been found and arrested.

Troopers from the Tri-City MSP Post were notified that Kessinger was arrested in Columbus, Georgia Tuesday, a release said. Kessinger is wanted on felony charges in connection with the incident. Investigators were working with US Marshals to locate and arrest Kessinger.

Kessinger was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest and is facing criminal charges in Georgia before his return to Michigan the news update said.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office had posted a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) for Kessinger, calling him “dangerous.”

Kessinger has is a convicted felon. He was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct (2nd Degree) under a person under the age of 13 (attempted) in October of 1997 and is a registered sex offender, who was last verified in June of 2019.

Kessinger is allegedly the man who caused the police standoff at a Coleman home on Saginaw Street near 8th Street for more than eight hours. A MSP Trooper reportedly went to the home to follow up on an investigation, when the suspect threatened the trooper with a knife, before retreating into the house.

Police arrived on the scene and blocked Saginaw Road between 7th Street and Mary Street while troopers and officers worked to secure the scene. They surrounded the home from around 3:30 p.m. when the incident occurred until about 8:30 p.m. when officers discovered the man was no longer in the building. They believe he may have left before the police established the perimeter around the home.

