Kobe Will be Remembered for More Than Just Basketball

February 3, 2020

Mike Wilcox

Mike’s Musings Columnist

There I was waiting in line to receive my takeout order. I hadn’t been scrolling facebook all morning because I was working in the yard. The man in front of me turned around and asked, “Did you hear what happened to Kobe Bryant? He’s dead.

It took a few seconds to register- my brain is trying to figure out who locally named Bryant, had died. Then it occurred to me- there is only one Kobe, my hero (second to MJ). He, his daughter, and seven others had died in a horrific helicopter crash. Upon hearing this I went in to a semi-state of shock. How could one of the greatest basketball players of all time, an incredibly generous human being, who took pride in being the hardest worker in sports, be taken from us so soon?

I have chronicled my love for basketball in past columns. I was a Detroit Piston season ticketholder during the Bad Boy era for seven years. I traveled to several cities too watch playoff games. I’ve always been a super fan of the NBA and Kobe, who never disappointed on the hardwood.

Kobe, who grew up in Italy, entered the NBA directly from high school and instantly became a star. Kobe was the third all-time leading scorer in NBA history- that is until Lebron surpassed his total Saturday night. Kobe was an all-star for 18 seasons, a record unmatched. Kobe scored 81 points in a single game. Only Wilt Chamberlain scored more, and that was in an era when defense was a never emphasized. Just as important, Kobe won 5 NBA championships. I could go on and on.

But, it wasn’t on-the-court that made the greatest impression for me, when it came to Kobe. Did you know that he won an Academy Award for a children’s book he had written? Did you know he had four daughters and close associates considered him a better father than basketball player? Do you know he donated to thousands of causes, and really wasn’t interested in having his name associated with them? Simply anonymous benefactor was good enough.

Many of those donations went to children’s activities. Kobe started a group of private academies, called simply Mamba, which was his nickname in the NBA. In fact the nine people on his Sikorsky helicopter were all headed to the Mamba in Thousand Oaks for a basketball clinic. Unfortunately they didn’t make to their destination.

He was much more than a basketball player and the outpouring of sympathetic gestures from all parts of the world attest to that. The Grammy’s opened their show with an amazing tribute. Thousands gathered outside Staple Centers with a makeshift memorial to pay tribute. President Trump and former president, Obama sent condolences to his family. Hundreds of tweets from sports figures, celebrities and ordinary folk praising the one and only Mamba were documented.

Riding with Kobe and is 13-year-old daughter, GiGi, were two teammates and their parents; the assistant coach and the pilot. I ask that we please remember in our prayers not only Kobe’s family, but the Altobelli’s- father, mom and daughter were lost; the Chesters, mom and daughter died; the Mausers, assistant coach; and the Zobayans, the pilot.

None of us are guaranteed tomorrow. That is why it is so important to live today like it may be our last. None of us expected Kobe to die at age 41. Heck he kept himself in such great shape, I figured he would be with us long after I kicked the bucket. But God had other intentions.











