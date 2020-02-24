Missaukee Appoints Dean Smallegan as Chairperson Pro Temp

February 24, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners elected Commissioner Dean Smallegan as Chairperson pro temp at its meeting last week.

Sherry Blaszak of the Conservation District, gave a reminder that the County Recycling Millage proposal is on the ballot for March 10, 2020, and handed out some information about that proposal.

Citizens made a public comment regarding their support of the proposed 2nd Amendment Resolution on gun rights: Rob Gilcher, Dennis Meekhof, Don Sears, Gordon Baldwin, Dave Ebels, Gary Vandermeulen, Joe Hale and Steve Ebels.

The board discussed the proposed second amendment resolution and deferred this item to the Finance Committee for further review and discussion, with a decision to be made at the March regular meeting.

David DenHouten, Prosecuting Attorney, said he does not have an objection to the proposed 2nd Amendment Resolution.

Linda Westdorp, Chief Deputy Clerk, gave an annual report on Circuit Court collections.

Karl Kovacs, Northern Lakes CMH, gave an update on the behavioral health system proposed redesign.

Commissioners approved the updated P-9395 Immigration Law Compliance Policy as presented.











