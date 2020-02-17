Missaukee reviews HVAC, consulting bids

February 17, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County administrator Garland presented two bids received for the HVAC Preventative Maintenance Services RFP at last week’s finance committee meeting.

The bids are for three years beginning on Feb. 1. Garland said approval is recommended for the low bid not including filters, from Spangler Heating in the amount of $9,680. This will be forward to the county Board of Commissioners.

Garland also reviewed proposals for consulting services for the Missaukee County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. She said the Missaukee County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority prefers approval of the firm of Fishbeck of Grand Rapids/Traverse City, as the consultant, and authorize a standard professional services agreement be executed.

The Committee also discussed requests from county residents to consider adopting a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County resolution. The Committee agreed to place the item on the county board agenda for further discussion.











