Missaukee to Transition from Landline to Internet 911

February 24, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Missaukee County Boards of Commissioners at its meeting last week took action on its E911 plans.

The approved resolution states, in part:

“Whereas the County is preparing to transition from landline trunks to internet connections for the delivery of 911 calls to the PSAP, referred to as NextGen 911, which will dramatically increase the amount of useful information transmitted to the PSAP regarding the emergency; and

“Whereas the attached Plan accomplishes the following purposes, which are in the best interest of the Missaukee County public including:

Republishing the Plan in its entirety to reflect and incorporate revisions for ease in review;

Facilitating consolidated dispatch service throughout the County via the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a department of the County;

Streamlining the process for updating service supplier and public agency information;

Obligating service suppliers to use the internet protocol (IP) address the Sheriff’s Office designates for NextGen 911 service; and

Whereas the Board finds revision of the 911 Service Plan will promote effective and efficient implementation of NextGen 911system for the benefit of all Missaukee County residents and visitors, including but not limited to the new ability to send and receive text messages; now

Be it solved the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners hereby adopts the Tentative E911 Plan, attached hereto as Exhibit A; and

“The Board of Commissioners shall set a public hearing to consider final adoption of the E911 for May 12, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Missaukee County Annex Building and the County Clerk is hereby directed to send notice of the Tentative Plan to all local units of government within Missaukee County and to publish meeting notices as required by the Act.”

Commissioners also approved the HVAC Maintenance Services contract with Spangler Heating, as presented.

Commissioners approved the Environmental Consultant Services contract with Fishbech, for the Missaukee Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.











