Osceola Board of Commission Agrees to Place Two Millage Renewals on Ballot

February 24, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted at its Tuesday meeting to approve putting the COA and EMS millage on the ballot for the August primary with language to be approved at a future board meeting.

Commissioner Tim Michell, of Marion, said there will be no increase on the millages.

“It will be the same amount,” he said. “We knew it will be sufficient and the COA can continue at the same rate.”

He said it would be a 1.33 renewal for EMS and 0.8 and 0.2 renewal for COA.

“That’s our goal just to get the renewal,” Michell said. “I think the people in the county both know the importance of the COA and EMS.”

Also at the meeting, “we had a discussion on remodeling the training room for the EMS,” Michell said. “We put it on hold until we get more details. We’re in the process on purchasing a church in Reed City for a COA facility, hoping that can also serve as a training facility for EMS. We’re in the process of buying it.”











