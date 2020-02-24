Post Card From the Pines: No. 4 on The List is…

February 24, 2020

Julie Traynor Postcards from the Pine Columnist

The M. Alice Chapin Memorial Library, on Pickard Street, was the first library I knew. It was pure magic to visit a house brimming with books.

Through the years, I’ve sent you more than a couple of Postcards about books. And so my great love for books is no secret. I like the look, feel and aura of books. I love the promises they hold and the places they can take me. Opening a book is opening a portal to the known and unknown universe. If you are willing to believe, anything is possible through the pages of a book.

I grew up in a house with plenty of reading materials. Kid books, big people books, magazines and the daily paper, we read them all. My mother read to me almost every night until I could do so for myself, and beyond. In my young life, we consumed countless Golden Books, volumes of Bedtime Stories, Fairy Tales and many kid classics. We time travelled, flew on magic carpets and rode in covered wagons. It was grand and was very real to me. There is nothing like a good book to light up the imagination and that never changes.

Mom read books aloud to my dad, ones in which they were both interested. Not many caught my attention, but I vividly recall several. Mom read us Kon-Tiki, a 1950’s bestseller by the adventurer Thor Heyerdahl. We crossed the Pacific with Thor and six others. I loved that story and read about his subsequent adventures as an adult. A good book takes us along and gives us so much more than just a good story.

I wish I knew how many books I’ve heard and read in my lifetime. I could not venture a guess. I’ll just say many and that it is a good thing that I do not feel I need to own every book I’ve read or intend to read. That would indeed be scary.

Currently, we are thinning our bookshelves. It is time. Many of them have timed out of interest and favor. They will not be read again. Not by anyone. Ever. They are off the readability radar. In fact, they are so old that their pages are brittle and disintegrating, real pulp fiction. They’ve long past their usefulness and now only serve as dust catchers. We have a rule that serves us well. Keep the best. Get rid of the rest. Of course, there are a few exceptions, but we find it a good rule to follow. It’s a start.

Books are on that list of things you treasure that your kids won’t be able to get rid of fast enough. According to the know-it-all folks who make up such lists, books are right up there with all the other things you likely regard highly. Books and the other things on the list are items that your kids will likely never want. They’ll sell them or toss them, right along with your vinyl and vintage stereo equipment, old family photos and most of your furniture. These lists do not paint a pretty picture.

So, we’re determined to take control of this and be the ones to send our stuff on its way. In spite of what our progeny may think there are plenty of folks out there who like books and our other assorted treasures. And we seem to find each other. In fact, we count on it. There is no better time than during this cold snap to begin preparing for a long over-due garage sale. Stay tuned.











