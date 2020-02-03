Post Card From the Pines: Toasty

February 3, 2020

The narrow dirt road in this photo now M-66, aka, Mill Street. Predominate on the right is a long shed, perched on the riverbank. At the center is where the fuel oil depot would be, next more lumberyard buildings and the elevator. Note two small and narrow bridges, one from the Clark’s Mill spillway, and the larger spans the river. This photo was likely take about 1905, after the Great Fire of 1904.

Once again this week’s Ghost prompts a few thoughts of life on Blevins Street when I was a kid. When we first moved into the Turner house, natural gas had not yet come to Marion. Bottled gas for cooking and space heaters was widely used and available. Both Morton’s Hardware and Sible’s Hardware delivered bottled gas to customers in Marion and a large surrounding area. Those “bottled” gases were stored behind Morton’s business on Main Street, and on the loading dock behind Sible’s Hardware, just to the west. When Sible’s closed the hardware business the gas route remained and bottles were stored at Don’s residence on West Main.

The delivery of bottled gas was a big portion of Sible’s business and there were always filled bottles, ready to go in the back of their only vehicle. Before Esther Sible learned to drive and got a car of her own, the Sible’s did not go anywhere without hauling bottled gas in the back of their pick-up truck.

I may or may not have a recollection of a fuel oil depot by the old lumberyard, which I do remember quite well. The fuel oil depot was not the place a kid dropped by to purchase a couple of gallons of oil. This depot site may have been where Gulf Oil or Phillips 66 stored home heating fuels, both being local suppliers. Apparently I have not read the right old Press yet.

What I do recall are my first encounters with fuel oil heat. There was a fuel oil furnace in the basement of our Blevins Street house. Both the furnace and water heater were oil fueled and were prone to ‘going out’, likely losing their low setting flame to downdrafts. They were temperamental old beasts, even evoking mild curses from my mother who fought to keep them going. Both kept the oil flowing, even when the flame was gone. If not found in time, things fast became a mighty mess. My mother lived in fear of things going awry when we were away from home. When the beast worked which was most of the time, it worked very well.

From my kid viewpoint, the floor heat registers from the beastly furnace were the best for a blast of ‘warm me up right now’ heat. On any given cold school morning I could be found eating a bowl of cereal and toasting my toes by the kitchen heat register before I was out the door. I was there after school for a warm up too.



I do not know who supplied our fuel oil, although it was likely Phillips 66. We knew the fuel oil tank, under the kitchen window was filled when we smelled the oil.

Just down the street at Grandma’s little house, the fuel oil tank stood under the bathroom window. It fed the new furnace in her basement. It was very efficient, for the times, ran automatically on a thermostat and terrified her grandchildren. We were convinced each time the furnace cycled and fired that it was coming for us, its flaming mouth gaping. If we looked at it a moment too long, the furnace appeared to move. I might add that this was long before the movies capitalized on this childhood fear.











