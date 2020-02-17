Tickets Still Available for Library Event

February 17, 2020

A limited number of tickets for the 1st annual Love Your Library event are still available in advance at the Marion Public Library until Friday, February 14th at 4 pm. Elvis Tribute Artist, Jake Slater will be performing with dinner provided. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for the Saturday night event. The Friends would like to thank their gold partner sponsors for their generous contributions: The Marion Press, H&H Construction, Inc, Artist On Duty, Backwoods Realty Co., Old Towne Treasures, Demand Waterproofing, Heather Root – ReMax, Tippy Canoe Bar & Grill, M-Town Gym and Tan, Dan Lee – Farm Bureau, and Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: