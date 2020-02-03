Watson, Nelson Arrested in Accidental Death of Teammate

February 3, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams has given an update on the judicial process taking place regarding the fatal November single car accident resulting in the death of a northern Osceola County resident.

Williams on Dec. 12 announced a felony arrest warrant was issued for Brock Gordon Nelson, 17, from LeRoy in connection with the death of Timothy Rizor, 17, from Tustin.

Williams said Nelson was arraigned in 77th District Court on Dec. 13 with the charges of accessory after the fact to a Felony and Felony Obstruction of Justice.

Bond was set at $10,000 Cash/Surety.

Nelson posted bond and is no longer in the Osceola County Jail.

Nelson was a passenger in the vehicle, along with Rizor, in the fatal crash from a single car accident over the weekend of Nov. 23 in northern Osceola County involving three 17-year male students from Pine River leaving Rizor deceased and leading to the arrest of the driver.

Williams said after the accident that Creed S. Watson, 17, of LeRoy was arraigned in the 77th District Court on three charges and bond amount issued.

Creed faces these charges:

OWI causing death; leaving the scene of accident causing death and lying to the police.

Williams said Rizor was the one who died as a result of the crash. The other passenger was Nelson. All three of these were reported to be high school seniors at Pine River High School.

Earlier this week, Williams released the following statement to update the case:

“We should have something soon. We have given more information to the Prosecutor recently. We’re waiting on that.”

All three were Pine River athletes. Nelson and Rizor were All-State wrestlers last season. Nelson, a senior, competed in a wrestling tournament last week at Shepherd and took first place.











