Wexford Man Wins $500,000 in Instant Game

February 24, 2020

A Wexford County man plans to invest in his business after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Lucky 7’s instant game.

“I had been keeping an eye on the top remaining prizes online,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was on my way to work and stopped to buy a couple tickets. I won a small amount and later in the day invested those winnings and it paid off!”

The player bought his winning ticket at the Admiral gas station, located at 805 South Mitchell Street in Cadillac.

The 31-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to invest in his business, buy a new home, and set up a savings account for his daughter.

“There’s never a bad time to win, but I recently started a business and this is going to really help me get that going,” the player said.











