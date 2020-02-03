What’s Cooking?

February 3, 2020

Carol Cope

Cooking & Recipes

I keep talking about the weather we are having this winter, winter I say but it sure does not seem like any winter I have lived through. This is more like England than the good old USA….I can remember snow banks that reached the tops of some downtown’s street lights…and I am not kidding…..as we used them for sliding……Well enough history and we do need some good old fashion recipes for the all to enjoy………

DEBBIE’S APPLE PANCAKES

From Debbie Schneider

1 Red Delicious apple

sugar

vegetable oil

1 cup pancake mix

cinnamon

3/4 cup milk

1 egg

Peel, core and slice the apple. Place apple strips on a microwave-safe plate and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. Micro for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until tender.

Mix pancake batter according to instructions on the box. Add a few shakes of cinnamon to the batter. Heat skillet or electric frying pan and lightly coat with vegetable oil.

Place 3 to 4 apple slices on the skillet and pour enough pancake batter over them to make one pancake. Flip when bottom side is lightly brown, Serve pancakes while warm with butter and syrup…..This is to be sure a hit with everyone and also can be a great dinner meal with sausage or any other meat of your choice…….goood!!!!!

APPLE PIZZA

Madeline Reed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Thaw 1/2 loaf frozen white bread dough. Spread over 12 inch pizza pan(lightly greased). Let set while preparing the apples..

Peel, core and chop 4 medium apples. Spread over crust.

Mix;

2/3 cup of sugar

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup chopped nuts

2 tsp. cinnamon

Spread over apples. Melt 1/2 cup margarine and pour over mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes. Frost while warm with the following

1 cup confectioners sugar

1 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Mix the above together and frost…. **These are best if eaten the same day……

GO GREEN SALAD

(MSU salad)

2 cups head lettuce

2 cups curly endive

2 cups romaine lettuce

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise or salad dressing

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 1/2 cups cooked peas

1 cup Swiss cheese

6 sliced bacon fried crisp

Place half of the greens in a large bowl, dot with two (2) tablespoons of mayo or salad dressing, add 1/3 of the onions, sprinkle with one (1) tablespoon sugar, a dash of salt and pepper. Then add 1/3 of the peas and cheese. Repeat the layering and do not toss. Chill two (2) hours, then add crumbled bacon on top and then toss just prior to serving. You will find that this is a super great salad that will go with everything or just as a meal on its own with biscuits or good bread……I love it with a crunchy garlic bread……..

GREEK BOW TIES



8 ounces dry bow tie pasta

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 cup cubes chicken breast, no skin or bone

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1/2 cup Mizithra cheese, soft

2 cups milk

In a large skillet saute› tomatoes in olive oil. Add crumbled Mizithra and heat until cheese softens completely, (will not melt). Add milk and heat until it reaches desired consistency. Add pasta and chicken into sauce, stir and serve… This is also very good served with a toss salad and hard crusty bread…and also a good wine……

Until next week, try some of the above and enjoy…..

God Bless, Carol Jean











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: