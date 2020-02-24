What’s Cooking

February 24, 2020

Carol Cope

Well I am back from the SUNNY south ( not this year), as we had floods, tornadoes, and a giant snow storm. Welcome to the south……

I had a super great time with my family and a very special time with my great grandson, Kamron. He won an award for an essay about the Banjo and one of the greatest Banjo players in the world, Bela Fleck. Kamron was honored in Spartanburg, South Carolina where he played with Bela Fleck and the Spartanburg Philharmonic which is a real honor. Needless to say I had a super time and I am so proud of this 11 year old….

With Lent fast approaching, I will do some tasty recipes for every one, starting with a good recipe for Salmon……

TASTY FLAVORED SALMON

1 2 to 3 pound salmon fillet

1 medium size green pepper, diced

1 medium size red pepper, diced

1 medium size sweet onion, diced or sliced

1 medium size orange, sliced, remove seeds

2 lemons, juice only

3 or 4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup water

1 group (bunch) chives, diced

1/4 to 1/2 cup of fresh dill, diced

a mixture of seasoning to taste

First preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a pan with foil. Next place the salmon, skin down and season with your favorite seasons and lemon juice. Next place over and around the salmon with the green and red peppers, onion, and oranges.

Mix dill, garlic, chives, water and honey together, then pour over salmon, cover with foil, piercing the foil to allow salmon to steam…

Place in oven and bake for about 30 minutes….This is so good and I am sure you will enjoy. Also serve with a nice tossed salad, potatoes or a seasoned rice……and good bread or biscuits with butter……

MEATLESS

CHILI MAC

from Penny Rice Lipinski

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cups water

1 1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1 (15 1/2-oz.) can mild chili beans,

undrained

1 (15 1/2-oz.) can Great Northern bean,

undrained

1 (14 1/2-oz.) can diced tomatoes,undrained

1 (8-oz.) can tomato sauce

4 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 cup regular or fat-free sour cream

1 Tbsp. sour cream

In a Dutch oven or large saucepan, saute› onion, green pepper and garlic in oil until tender. Stir in water, macaroni, beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder salt, cumin. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until macaroni is tender. Serve with one (1) tablespoon sour cream. This should yield about eight (8) servings. **This is also very good with some shredded cheddar cheese on top……Yuuuummy!!!!

EASY MEATLOAF

by Rula Guyot

2 pounds ground beef burger

1 can chicken noodle soup

1 pkg. pork Stove Top stuffing

Take the can of chicken noodle soup; mash the noodles up. Add Stove Top stuffing, the beef burger and mix well…Place in a loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for one (1) hour or until done…..**This is real easy for those busy after school events or just any time……super good with a vegetable, mashed potatoes and rolls…..

Until next week, stay warm and pray that spring is near…..I can not wait for some of those tasty fungi…..

God Bless, Carol Jean













