Board Rejects EMS, Health Department Bids

March 9, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting on Tuesday, voted to reject the bids for the EMS training room project and not enter into a lease with the Health Department for utilization of the Health Department Space.

“With the church the COA is buying, the EMS and COA directors feel there’s a way it could be used for EMS training and the COA meal site,” commissioner Roger Elkins of Evart said.

The health department site is on Patterson Road.

The commission also approved the United States Department of Agriculture’s annual statement as presented.

The board approved the Register of Deeds’ automated merchant systems processing agreement and authorized the board chair and register of deeds to sign the appropriate documents for credit card processing

The board approved the lease agreements and authorized the county coordinator to issue the purchase order for the Konica copies for the register of deeds and county clerk offices.

“They are two separate copiers,” Elkins said.

The board also approved the addition of one part-time jail officer.

“The sheriff explained a person will be gone for several weeks and another part-time officer is looking to wind down, so they wanted the availability of personnel for this,” Elkins said.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: