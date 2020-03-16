Committee Approves Second Amendment Resolution

March 16, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN — The Missaukee County Finance committee, at its meeting last week passed a resolution on the proposed second amendment Sanctuary County Resolution.

The Committee discussed the resolution and by a 4-3 roll call vote turned down the proposed 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County resolution as originally presented.

A motion was then approved on the proposed 2nd Amendment resolution with the removal of the word “Sanctuary.”

Various portions of the approved resolution, which refer to parts of the US. and state constitution regarding the right to bear arms, state the following

“…Article I, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution (1963) provides that “Every person has a right to keep and bear arms for the defense of himself and the state”; and it is the desire of this Board to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and to the provisions of the Michigan Constitution which protect Missaukee County citizens’ individual rights to keep and bear arms; and…

“…Now therefore it is hereby resolved by the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners, that the County of Missaukee, Michigan, affirms and hereby declares support of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, whereby Missaukee County’s citizens may expect to be free from further infringement of their Second Amendment rights without due process.

“It is further resolved that this Board affirms its support for the Missaukee County Sheriff and the Missaukee County Prosecuting Attorney, in the exercise of their sound discretion to not enforce against any citizens an unconstitutional firearms law….

“Be it further resolved that the Board directs its staff to forward a copy of this resolution to the County’s fellow county elected officials, the Michigan State Legislature (House of Representative and State Senators), the Governor of Michigan and all of the Michigan U.S. Congressmen.”











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: