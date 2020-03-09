County Accident Claims Life of Woman

March 9, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams has provided details of a fatal traffic accident which he said occurred onThursday evening, Feb. 27.

It was a two-vehicle accident on old 131 between Osceola Rd and 1 Mile Rd in Richmond Township. A 26-year old Big Rapids female driving a 1995 Chevy Pickup was north bound on old 131, Williams said in his report, when she lost control and crossed the center line. She hit head on with a south bound vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, Williams reported.

The south bound vehicle was a 2015 Chevy Pickup operated by a 44-year-old Big Rapids male, who was taken to Butterworth Hospital for severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

An occupant in the north bound vehicle was taken to Reed City Hospital and released shortly after being cleared from the ER.

William said weather conditions were a factor in this crash.

He added the Osceola Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Reed City Police Department, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office and their Posse, Osceola County EMS, Reed City Fire/Rescue, Big Rapids Fire/Rescue Michigan State Police, and MDOT who responded to the accident scene.

An updated press release from Williams identified the driver of the 1995 Chevy as Teshia Yates, deceased

Driver of 2015 Chevy was Patrick Bailey, in serious but stable condition.











