County Activities Continue Despite Virus

March 30, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Various area functions continue areawide despite the “stay home” order from the governor to the corona virus attack.

It seems as if law enforcement officers may not be getting as many complaints with residents restricted to their homes unless it’s a needs emergency.

“We are doing okay over here in Osceola,” county sheriff Ed Williams said. “As for the restrictions, very few have had questions or complaints. I believe that America is on board with trying everything necessary to put a stop to this virus.”

But Williams concurred highway traffic activity seems to be down.

“On my drive in Tuesday, there was notably less traffic,” he said. “It was kind of like traveling at 7 a.m. on a weekend. Parking lots were empty and there were less cars.”

In his bid to remind everyone that certain routines still go on, Luke D. Houlton, manager of the Osceola County Road Commissioner, announced effective 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, seasonal weight and speed restrictions will be lifted from all Osceola County roads.

“In between trying to figure out how to appropriately respond to the latest new development and/or executive order, I am still working on putting together road projects for 2020,” Houlton said. “We have several in place and several more awaiting approval.”

School districts are very quiet since closing on March 13.

“There’s been only periodic mechanical checks,” McBain superintendent Steve Prissel said.











