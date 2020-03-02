County Makes Progress on Securing Courthouse

March 2, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Osceola County Board of Commission chairman Jack Nehmer said progress continues on the safety and grounds committee.

The county commission has been focusing on making the county buildings more safe and secure.

“The next thing we’re going to do at our next meeting is go up to the annex and take a look at what we think needs to be done to get things rolling,” Nehmer said. “We pretty much have things in place at the annex. They’ll have another meeting and take a look at that. We haven’t had a chance to actually look at the new acquisition at the old church (in Reed City) we bought for the COA. Even though we have made the deal, we haven’t taken possession of it. (Tuesday) they were going to go and take a look at it, with our maintenance people doing a few things.

“As far as the annex up at the old hospital that’s our next plan to take a look at that and see what will be our first step. We have the courthouse pretty much set. Everything seems to be working at the courthouse.”

