Daylight Savings Time Causes Surge In Fatal Car Accidents

March 3, 2020

Daylight savings time remains much debated in the United States, and may become more so following the revelation that fatal car accidents rise by 6% in the workweek following what is often referred to as “spring forward”.

The University of Colorado Boulder estimates that this rise represents about 28 more deaths each year. If these deaths can be directly linked to daylight savings time and spring forward, they could potentially lend further credence to the arguments being made by lawmakers in Michigan, Oregon, Washington, California, and Florida, where daylight savings time may very well be abolished in the future.

What Results Lead Researchers To Connect Daylight Savings Time To Fatal Accidents?

It’s important to note the conditions in which the University of Colorado Boulder studied the rates of fatal car accidents. About 732,835 car accidents were studied, all of which were recorded through the U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System from 1996 to 2017.

Arizona and Indiana, states that do not consistently observe daylight savings time, were not included in the study in order to maintain accuracy. Not only did researchers find a consistent rise in fatal car accidents during the week following spring forward; they also discovered that after the Energy Policy Act extended daylight savings time to start in the second Sunday of March, as opposed to the first Sunday in April, it rose further.

This information is what led researchers to conclude that there was a strong correlation between spring forward and an uptick in fatal car accidents within the United States.

In fact, as the research is focused on fatal car accidents, it’s very possible that the true risk of car accidents, in general, is underestimated. A further rise in evening accidents, as well as a decline in morning accidents during the week following fall back, when darkness comes sooner, is additionally supportive of the university’s findings.

Why Might Daylights Saving Time Contribute To A Rise In Fatal Car Accidents?



Cars have become a necessary part of life for many Americans, and demand for them has followed suit. Each year, General Motors manufactures 9.8 million cars for people who rely upon them for commuting to and from work and school, and simply going about their daily lives.

Cars have become so familiar that many underestimate their potential risks. With some vehicles weighing up to 3,400 pounds, travelers pour onto the road each morning, surrounding machines that could easily go awry.

The dangers of this behavior can be attested to through the millions of serious car accidents that occur each year, many of which lead to serious injuries or even death.

There are many issues associated with daylight savings time that may lend themselves to a rise in fatal car accidents. The first, of course, is the fact that spring forward leads to people getting less sleep, at least within the first week as their bodies adjust to the difference in time.

Not only do people lose sleep that their bodies have come to expect; they also often drive out in darkness to which they are not used, which disorients them. If an individual is on the western edges of their time zone, they’ll actually receive even less sleep than everyone else.

Usually, these people will receive around 19 minutes less than their counterparts throughout their time zones, making them even more exhausted following spring forward. Concurrently, these western areas saw an even higher rise in fatal car accidents, of 8% versus 6%.

As these car accidents occur more during the morning, when spring forward is most heavily felt, it’s clear that people have a difficult time forcing their bodies to adjust to what is ultimately an unnecessary time change. Obviously, other factors still contribute to car accidents throughout the United States.

The CDC reports that about 1.8% of California’s 26 million licensed drivers have confessed on some level to driving after drinking too much. This cannot necessarily be blamed on daylight savings time.

However, it’s clear that the many issues surrounding car accidents, from minor ones like dents, which can take an hour or two to complete even if they’re small, to major incidents like fatal crashes, can be avoided in part if people all abide by standard time.

How Can Drivers Stay Safe During Daylight Savings Time?

Ideally, researchers would prefer that this issue be solved through either daylight savings time or standard time being adopted as the single official time. But until then, drivers still need to be safe on the road.

They must take as many precautions as possible in order to avoid accidents. This means taking into account daylight savings time and adjusting to it by getting more sleep.

Perhaps you should go to sleep earlier following spring forward, at least for the first week or so as your body adjusts. You can also make adjustments by eating at different times in the day to keep your energy up. Drive more defensively in the week following spring forward. Expect the unexpected, and try to adjust to the change in the light as well as the change in time.

While spring forward may be inconvenient and perhaps even dangerous, it isn't something that the government appears to be prepared to abolish on a national level in the near future. Therefore, drivers must stay informed regarding the risks associated with this time of year, and adjust accordingly.











