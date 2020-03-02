Despite Winkle’s 38, Northern Michigan Christian edged by Houghton Lake

March 2, 2020

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The McBain Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team gave host Houghton Lake a battle Monday night. The Comets could seemingly never quite get over the hump however, as they returned home with a 68-62 loss.

“Defensively not a good game and offensively we continue to push the ball well and Trevin Winkle was just in a zone, not only offensively but defensively, rebounding and getting transition going,” head coach Shawn Pattee said. “I think that says a lot about him as a player. He does it all and he has a will to be great, he hates losing, he is coachable and he has confidence in himself and the most important thing is he puts in the work year-round.”

NMC was able to keep the game close, trailing just 19-16 after the first quarter, 32-28 at the half and 52-46 entering the fourth.

“We have to find a way to win that game,” Pattee said. “Too many break downs defensively and I thought we gave them too many opportunities and open threes.”

Winkle was able to pour in 38 points in the loss while Blae DeZeeuw netted eight.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19m NMC lost another Highland game, this time at home to Pine River, 61-52.

“Unfortunately these last two weeks our defense has disappeared,” Pattee said. “Guys are still playing hard and competing, however we have to play smarter. We put Pine River to the line 25 times. Many reasons for that, however we just have to play as one again on defense. I thought offensively we did many good things, pushing the ball one of them. Seth VanHaitsma has helped us with that.”

Pine River led this one 16-9 after the first quarter and held a 36-25 at the half and 47-40 entering the fourth.

Winkle netted 15 points, Jamey haan scored 13 and DeZeeuw chipped in with 12.

NMC (3-13 overall, 1-13 Highland) hosted crosstown rival McBain on Wednesday, was at home to play Beal City on Thursday, stays at home to take on Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday and heads to Lakeview on Thursday to finish out the regular season.











