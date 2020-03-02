Don’t Tell These Seniors They Are Too Old to Party

March 2, 2020

RNC Prom- Joan Hrostowski

Eleanor Eichenberg and Duane Hurst

Don’t tell the residents of the Spectrum Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (RNC) in Reed City they’re too old to party.

They can still dance the night away.

About 60 residents, family members and staff enjoyed a special senior prom Saturday.

Hair was prepared, fancy dresses and suits were worn, and attendees enjoyed music, a photo booth, dancing and hors d’oeuvres during the event.

“Everyone had a great time,” said Heather Nicklas, RNC recreation activity coordinator. “It was a special evening – not only for our residents, but for their guests and our staff too. We hope to make this an annual event.”

A traditional drawing selected residents Duane Hurst & Eleanor Eichenberg as the king and queen.

Formal dresses were donated by Love Inc. in Reed City, Goodwill in Cadillac, and members of the community.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: