Evart Announces Closure of City Hall

March 23, 2020

Evart City Hall

By John Raffel

Correspondent

EVART — Evart city manager Sarah Dvoracek issued a press release earlier this week announcing beginning at noon on Tuesday, the Evart City Hall would be closed to the general public until further notice due to the COVID-19 issue.

Dvoracek said the decision would be revisited “as information is available and with the assistance of emergency management staff at federal, state and local levels of government.” She said anyone needing city services should call the respective office before traveling to Evart City Hall.

The statement added business could be conducted via the drop boxes located at the vestibule at city hall and at Cant Hook Park, U.S. mail or online at www.evart.org.

Dvoracek also points out bills are still due at normal hours and staff will be available by phone at the City Hall, Department of Public Works and the Police Department.

City officials are also asking residents not to engage with Public Works Department workers; any questions regarding these matters can be directed to city hall at (231) 734-2181.

Dvoracek is also available to provide any information at (231) 580-6516.

She added information regarding the virus is available on the Central Michigan District Health Department website www.cmdhd.org.











