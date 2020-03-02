Evart Police Log

March 2, 2020

By John Raffel

Evart Police Department – Weekly Report – Feb. 17-23

Feb 18: Dog at Large – Officers were contacted by phone about two dogs running at large. Upon arrival on scene one dog was captured but the other had already left the area.

Feb. 18: Civil – Officers were contacted at the Evart Police Department regarding a civil complaint. Officers spoke with both subjects and attempted to help resolve the issue.

Feb. 19: Child Abuse – Officers received a referral from Child Protective Services. The case remains open at this time.

Feb: 19: Truancy – Officers were advised of two juveniles seen entering an apartment that was possibly unoccupied. The apartment was found to be rented and the juveniles were attempting to locate their friend. The juveniles were then transported to their school.

Feb. 19: Assist to Dispatch/911 Hang-Up – Officers were called to investigate a 911 hang-up. It was determined that no services were needed.

Feb. 20: Property Damage Accident – Officers were called to a property damage accident. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 21: Mental/Warrant – Officers were dispatched to conduct a well being check. The subject was transported to the hospital for an evaluation and was cleared to leave requiring no treatment. \The subject was then arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.











