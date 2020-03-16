Expect a “Day of Reckoning” for U.S. Economy

March 16, 2020

Mike Wilcox

Mike’s Musings Columnist

The economy seems to be rolling along quite well. Several consecutive months of job growth and low interest rates have made any kind of talk about recession or inflation go out the window. Even with the stock market’s weighty concern about coronavirus, most economists think things are going quite well.

But hold on a minute. If coronavirus doesn’t destroy economic gains, America’s overwhelming debt and deficit spending will more than likely cause great harm if we don’t get a handle on it. The U.S. Treasury recently issued eye-popping numbers indicating the federal budget deficit will pass the $1 trillion mark some time in 2020.

It wasn’t that long ago that the United States was working with a budget surplus- 2001 to be exact. But since then, we have been headed down the deficit path. In 2015, the deficit was $442 million. In 2018 it jumped to $779 billion. In five years, the deficit has grown from a few hundred million to over a trillion. Is that a spending spree or what?

Unbelievably, no one seems to care. As long as the economy keeps growing and interest rates remain low, politicians have no problem going to the well and continuing to fund their pet projects.

You would think a so-called conservative in the White House would be concerned. But President Trump, much like his predecessors, seems to have very little desire to cut spending. If Bernie Sanders wins the presidential election, you can bet deficit spending will continue at an incredibly rapid rate. Joe Biden, won’t do anything about it either. Heck we were likely to see $10 trillion sooner than later.

It doesn’t have to be that way. The feds, much like you or I, need to learn to live within their means. If our checkbook is overdrawn we are penalized. If we don’t have enough money to buy groceries we go without. It’s the fiscally responsible thing to do.

Even state governments, as much as they dislike, must balance their budgets. Forty-nine of fifty states have a constitutional amendment that states cannot spend more money than they collect in taxes. The only state that is different is Vermont- home of big spender Bernie Sanders.

So can we expect a Day of Reckoning for the federal government? Will there come a time when government and economic expansion stops, and we will be forced to eliminate debt. If history tells us anything, the answer is “you betcha.” We cannot continue at this pace without a correction. The only question is when.

Many a country has experienced an economic tailspin when their government couldn’t control spending. Just look towards Greece, as one of the latest casualties. It is imperative that the President and Congress (who actually control the purse strings) exercise fiscal conservatism, versus funding every project that comes across their desks. True, you can become quite unpopular by cutting the funds to a popular cause, but many of us elected representative to sometimes make unpopular decisions, particularly when it comes to spending money.











