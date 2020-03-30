Faces in the Crowd: Martin Blackledge

March 30, 2020

Martin Blackledge in high school

Martin Blackledge hit the lotto.

According to Martin, he hit the lotto the day he was born. He was born into a great family, in the right time, at the right place. Right here in Marion.

Martin, a ’55 Marion grad, still remembers the day his family had electricity installed at their cabin. He remembers the days before hot and cold running water; the days of driving a team of horses through the fields. He remembers listening to Joe Louis on the radio with his grandpa, and spending 12 cents to go watch a Saturday matinee at the Sun Theater.

He’s seen the world change immensely over the last 80 years, and feels incredibly blessed to be a part of it.

Over the years, Martin’s been a dairy and hog farmer; he’s been a silo builder; he’s been the owner of the Marion Grain Company. He’s done a little bit of everything, and he continues to serve his community as the Marion Township Supervisor.

Farming and politics have always been a big part of Martin’s life. But his family has always been the most important. Along with his ex-wife Shirley, the Blackledge’s raised their four kids, Vic, Mike, Dan, and Amy from their Marion homestead. And because of that, he’s been blessed with 10 grandkids and nine great-grandkids.

We caught up with Martin recently to learn all about his story. It’s a story of someone who’s much more than just another face in the crowd. This is part one of that story.

Marion Press: Where were you born and raised?

Martin: I was born and raised down on Stockwell and Kirby, down at the corner. That was my Grandpa Compton’s property – and that also where that cabin comes from that’s down at the historical society. That was my grandmother’s cabin. My parents moved it up here on 20 Mile Road, where I was raised. After I bought the place, the historical society came to me and wanted to know if I’d sell ‘em that cabin – I said, I’d give it to you, if you’d get it out of here.

MP: Did you have a big family?

Martin: There was seven of us. Mike and Alice were my parents. She was the township treasurer when I was in high school. My Grandfather Compton was the supervisor in Redding Township.

My dad was township treasurer in Redding Township, and then later my mother was township treasurer in Marion Township. That was in the ‘50s.

MP: Where did you go to school? What kept the family busy?

Martin: I went to Marion, that was the only school I went to until I went to Michigan State in ’56. Ag class and shop class [kept me busy]. We had a pretty good ag teacher and shop teacher. Wally Dietz was our shop teacher, and Timkovich was our ag teacher.

Dad was a part-time farmer. We helped dad on the farm. My dad taught me how to drive horses; I started out driving a team of horses when I was 11 or 12. The neighbors raised hell because he had me driving horses at that young age! I mowed hay, mowed a lot of hay; cultivated corn.

MP: Farm equipment has changed a bit over the years, eh?

Martin: I was pretty glad though when that John Deere pulled into the yard. I always kid these people who like horses; I tell em’, “Why do you think God invented John Deere’s?” So you don’t have to put up with them ornery [explicits]!

MP: After you graduated in ’55, where did you go?

Martin: I went to college after high school. I worked at the campus down there at the dairy farm at Michigan State. And then I got married and had to drop out of school. I was married to Shirley Conners – we were married for 30 years. I worked on dairy farms down in the Williamston area for four or five years after we were married.

I got hooked up with the Harvest Store people – the people who build the big blue silos. I worked there for nine years.

In ’69 I quit building silos, and I bought the elevator, the Marion Grain Company. I wanted to get off the road. I was traveling quite a bit. My ex-wife, and my family were growing up. I went into the elevator – I knew Bryan Swiler, and they were great people; Bryan and Lilian – and he said, “What are you doing?” And I told him I was building silos, and I’m buying some land – and I’d like to get enough land so I could stop building silos, and just farm.

And Bryan said, “Why don’t you buy this place?” He said, “Why don’t you and Shirley come down tonight, with Lillian and I, and we’ll sit down and talk about it.”

So Shirley and I talked about it, and we decided to go with it.

I enjoyed the elevator. Ran that for 13 years. But I had a heart attack. At the time I had a heart attack, I was on the state MAGMA – Michigan Aqriculture & Marketing; I was an active member of the Republican party, and I was on the fair board. I was spread pretty thin. So I had a chance to sell the elevator, and I did. I settled down and just farmed after that.

I raised my family through the most expensive part, and I’ve always been thankful for that.

MP: And you were a dairy farmer for quite some time.

Martin: Dairy farmed until 2002. It was a lot of work – any farm is. And we had the hogs too. The hogs business was some of the easiest money I ever made. And for some reason it was easier to keep hired help – of course the hours were better; they’d work 8 – 5. I sold the hogs in the mid-90s. The hog business changed quite a lot right then, and I’d have had to done a lot of remodeling and work to stay in and stay profitable.

MP: When did you decide to get involved with politics?

Martin: Fred Richardson died. Ryan Bontekoe, he was the township supervisor, and he said, “Do you wanna finish out Fred Richardson’s term as a trustee?” And I said, well, yeah. And that was a long time ago, when I served as trustee. And I was still farming, and then they [eventually] asked if I wanted to take over as supervisor. That was probably in the early ‘90s…

TO BE CONTINUED NEXT WEEK











