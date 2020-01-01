Faces in the Crowd: Nathan Koetje

March 2, 2020

Nathan Koetje with son Winston

Nathan and Wynston

The Koetje Family

Nathan Koetje tries to live a simple life.

He doesn’t want anything to be about him; he’s not the gloating or bragging type.

And according to Nate, God’s made his steps very clear, and he’s been very blessed by the way his life has mapped itself out.

Ten years ago, Nate, a 2001 NMC graduate, was living happily with his wife Nikki, in south Florida. He was teaching high school science, coaching track, and running a local youth ministry.

But northern Michigan was calling him home. His mom, Nancy, had just been diagnosed with cancer, and the Lake City Christian Reformed Church was looking for a youth leader.

So one day, while driving the highways of south Florida, Nate and Nikki – who was teaching elementary school at the time – decided to move home.

They gave up two teaching salaries, free housing through their church, and a perfectly fine life in Florida to move home.

Home was where they were meant to be.

There’s a simplicity to northern Michigan, and there’s a simplicity in the way Nate and Nikki live their lives. Life’s not about job titles, degrees, and material things. Life’s about family, faith, and happiness. When it comes to faith, Nate loves encouraging and challenging other people in their walk, no matter the path.

Five years ago, Nate got into the hoof trimming business. He started his own local company, MI Hoof Care. For a guy with a masters degree in education, it wasn’t where he expected to be. But he loves his job. Just like he loves his family. According to Nate, he’s incredibly blessed.

We caught up with Nate recently, where he filled us in on his journey. We learned that Nathan Koetje is more than just another face in the crowd.

Marion Press: Where did you grow up?

Nathan: Right here. Through the woods [near Falmouth Road, northwest of McBain]. My dad owns a dairy farm right on Old-55. He owns three quarters of a mile back, and the Bosscher’s own this quarter mile [to the east]. So I grew up visiting this house – my best friend, Andy Bosscher, his uncle lived here, and we bought this house a year ago.

MP: What was life like growing up in the Koetje [pronounced: “Coochie”] family?

Nathan: The dairy farm. We had a 50-cow dairy farm pipeline, so that’s what I knew, that’s what I loved. I had two brothers, Charlie and Aaron, a sister, Becky, and my mom and dad [Nancy and Chuck]. We farmed, milked cows, just us.

MP: Just the old-school family farm?

Nathan: Exactly. Sit on a five-gallon bucket, wait for the cows to get done milking, and move ‘em down the pipeline.

MP: Is the dairy farm still there?

Nathan: They sold the cows in 2009, maybe. My mom ended up getting sick with lung cancer, passed away a year later. But they made the decision to sell the cows, and right after that she [was diagnosed].

MP: You graduated from NMC – what kept you busy in school?

Nathan: Sports. Just a tight-knit little family. We had 26 kids in our class. All I played was basketball. Growing up, that’s all I cared about; all I dreamed about; that’s all I wanted to do. I shoveled the sidewalk all winter long so I could play. My parents never pushed me towards it, it was just what I wanted; what I loved. I was really obsessed with basketball.

I did well; grew tall enough. I was 6’4” as a freshman in high school, so I can remember dunking my first ball as a freshman. I moved up to varsity as a sophomore and I had my first dunk in my first game my sophomore year against Traverse City St. Francis. This little string bean, chicken wing dude. But I didn’t have a lot of weight weighing me down.

MP: And NMC had some really good basketball teams.

Nathan: Our sophomore year, our starting lineup was 6’6”, 6’5”, 6’4”, 6’3”, and 6’3”. It was ridiculous. Our guards were 6’3”. I remember we played Houghton Lake my sophomore year, and we had three dunks. Collin Potter had two, and I had one, and the [Houghton Lake] crowd started cheering for us. This little Podunk Christian school was dunking all over them.

Then my senior year, my basketball season was over, and my basketball coach was also the track coach said, “You can jump through the roof, you should just break our school record in the high jump.”

So he convinced me half way through the track season to come out and high jump.

And I was in Manton, and I didn’t know you could pass heights. The starting height was 4’7” and our school record was 5’9”. So I started just stepping over this bar, thinking this is so stupid. And guys were saying, “Dude, you can pass heights – you’re clearing it by like two feet.” So I jumped two heights at 4’7” and 4’9”, and then I passed to 5’10” and cleared it with the first jump. I jumped 6’4” that day and broke the school record.

Then I started getting calls from colleges on high jump. “Will you high jump for us?”

MP: I remember you being a really good jumper in high school. Where’d things go from there?

Nathan: I wanted to play basketball in college but nobody local was really looking at me. I had a couple of schools out in South Dakota and Iowa who were talking to me, but I didn’t want to go that far away from home.

I was planning on going to Ferris with Andy Bosscher, my neighbor and best friend, but he ended up getting a scholarship to go to Lake Superior State, and I ended up getting a scholarship to go to Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids for track. It was just a partial scholarship, but it was enough to motivate me, to say, you know what? Why not?

MP: How high did you end up jumping in college?

Nathan: 6’10” was my best in college, which was competitive at meets, but I wasn’t some crazy all-star by any means. And then I did all the jumps: high jump, long jump, triple jump, and then during outdoor season I threw the javelin. I was pretty decent at the triple jump and javelin – I was scoring a lot of points; made it to nationals.

MP: Turned into a track star and never seen it coming.

Nathan: I guess so. I never wanted to be a track nerd, you know? “Oh this is so embarrassing, wearing these speedos and short shorts!” But I made a lot of great friends; had a lot of great adventures.

MP: Tell us about Cornerstone.

Nathan: I got my teaching degree at Cornerstone in physical education/kinesiology with a minor in biology.

That’s where I met my wife. I was helping out with biology labs. I was driving a 15-passenger van and she was a freshman and I was a junior. I was taking them on a bog walk, or a canoe trip… and this little prissy girl is talking about how she grew up on a dairy farm, and she shot a 12 point buck last year, but she couldn’t find it.

I’m thinking, “You did not grow up on a dairy farm.” All this makeup, bleach blond hair… So we started talking, and [as time went on] we ended up getting engaged.

MP: At some point, you got into the hoof trimming business.

Nathan: January 1, 2015. My brother Aaron and I are sitting on Falmouth Pond, ice fishing. In this little shanty. He didn’t even look up at me. We’re both sitting there looking over the hole, and he says, “You really should consider hoof trimming.”

And prior to this, I had gotten my masters degree, because I thought I had wanted to be a principal. So I had my bachelor’s degree in biology/kinesiology, and I had my masters degree in educational leadership, thinking I’m going to be a principal or administrator at some school. It was about nine months after I finished my masters degree, he says: “I think you should become a hoof trimmer.”

I go, “Why would a guy with a masters degree go work at the crappy end of a cow, in a barn, every day?”

He goes, “Well, Greg Bosscher is about to retire, and I think you’d be great at this.”

So backtrack a ways: 13 years earlier Greg asked me, when I was a sophomore in college, if I wanted to quit college and become a hoof trimmer, because we needed another hoof trimmer in the area.

I told him no, but that my brother Aaron might be interested. So Greg asked my brother Aaron, and he trained Aaron 13 years before that.

Fast forward thirteen years: Greg’s about to retire; my brother, who I convinced to try this new career, is asking me if I wanted to do this again.

But I missed being a farm boy. I missed milking cows; missed doing something physical, and feeling like I worked for something at the end of the day.

When we were ice fishing, I said, “That’s dumb. I’m not doing that.” And then I went home that night and laid in bed and didn’t get a wink of sleep that night. I tossed and turned and thought about hoof trimming: “Could this really happen?”

So I got ahold of Greg and Aaron – and long story, short – we sat down and talked right at this table about hoof trimming. He started training me, and he slowly retired and stepped away, and he’s now a realtor in Cadillac at Five Star, and I’m trimming a lot of the cows at the farms he trimmed at.

My older brother, Charlie, started trimming three years after I did. So now there’s three “Koetje” trimmers.

MP: Now that’s funny! How cool.

Nathan: We actually have shirts that say “I support Koetje trimming.” It’s hilarious – everybody wants one!

MP: That’s great branding! What is the name of your company?

Nathan: All three of us have our own individual companies. Mine is MI Hoof Care; Aaron’s is Koetje Quality Hoof Care, and Charlie has Noble Hoof Care.

MP: How does hoof trimming work?

Nathan: Most people think that hoof trimming is where they bring a cow in and tip them on a table and put their feet up in the air – that’s totally not how we all do it anymore. It’s all a hydraulic, nitrogen tank driven, with tons of different hydraulics. The cow walks into a head shoot; it picks the cow up and a belly band takes the weight off her feet. And we have different leg grabbers in the front and back that are all hydraulic with a lever up and down. Then I use a right-angle grinder and I trim the feet and do a little bit of knife work to clean ‘em up. And you just keep them balanced out so that the cow can keep producing milk for the farmer.

MP: Outside of hoof trimming, what keeps you busy?

Nathan: We’ve got four boys: Mason, nine; Weston turns eight tomorrow; Bryson is five; and Wynston is eight months old. That is our life. We put a lot of energy into our kids. We want to raise them up right; teach them wisdom; have that special one-on-one time with them to teach them how to have some integrity. But then still be boys, and ride four wheelers and quads; that’s why we bought this property – so they could play in the woods, and swim in the pond, and just ride quads. They’ve got a mile to just run and roll.

MP: What is it about this area that brought you back? What do you enjoy the most about living in McBain?

Nathan: It’s home. It feels like home. The people, we do enjoy the people. The northern Michigan atmosphere. Nikki’s family is from Lansing, and they come up here to visit us and it’s just not so busy, and so hustle-and-bustle. There’s a deep simplicity in northern Michigan, where you can be raw, and be yourself, without having to try to impress the neighbors. You can be who you want to be, and be a good, genuine person. You can just be yourself, and you’ll do well here.











