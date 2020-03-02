Ghosts on Main Street: Chasing the East and West Ghost

March 2, 2020

By: Julie Traynor

The short-lived Michigan East & West Railroad, 1904-1917, began as the Manistee and Grand Rapids Railroad in 1904. Work crews set up camp four miles west of Marion and began work on the roadbed. By 1905, the rails reached their eastern end and the Ann Arbor rails south of Marion. This railroad was primed to haul lumber, coal, freight and passengers, in that order.

The line between Marion and Tustin passed through or ran spurs to Crocker, Dennis, Hartwick switch, Dighton, Anderson, Tustin and beyond. As times changed, and with the connection to the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad at Tustin, fresh goods, like potatoes, went south. The railroad became the Michigan East & West in 1913.

Locally, the railroad purchased the Cream Station on the south side of Main and the west side of the tracks. This became the ME&W Depot, later Marion Produce and today the parking lot location for the Municipal and Library Building.

In 1998, native Marionite and former Marion Press publisher and editor, Jim Blevins set out on a quest to find a solid remnant of the Michigan East and West Railroad. He was convinced that somewhere along the route from the eastern terminus at Marion and points west, there had to be some signs of its existence other than stretches of the railroad bed.

Between 70th Ave east to M-66, the ME&W route crossed the Middle Branch River twice. The first crossing is on the east side of 70th Ave, at the Crocker Swamp, then and now nearly impossible terrain. That bridge was of wood and likely gone long before Blevins was even born.

The second river crossing bridge was located somewhere just south of Marion, before the tracks crossed what is now M-66, and turned north, into town. This concrete bridge, its location and the remnants thereof, ultimately became Blevins quest. It occupied his spare moments for quite a while.

With the permission of property owners, he tramped the river from Veteran’s Memorial Park south until things got too thick. He then tried it from 19 Mile, north along the river, again with the same result. He changed tactics and began asking around. He talked with the late Matt McClung, surveyor, whose family farm on 50th Ave was/is bounded by the ME&W roadbed and gained a further perspective.

Finally, Jim asked the right angler, and was rewarded with his quest, the location of three concrete pilings in the river and the continuation of the roadbed west; literally “concrete evidence”. His other personal discovery was that the ME&W railroad crossing point on M-66 was hiding in plain sight. It served in 1998, and still today, as a driveway. For a local history buff, this revelation was a mighty satisfying “Eureka!” moment.

We do not disclose the location of the bridge remains, if indeed they are still there some 125 years later, because access is through private property. This historical information is very much in a nutshell. Much more regarding the ME&W is found in the Marion Centennial book. Marion’s railroading roots are recounted in depth in Jim Lithen’s book, The Road to Mariontown, available locally. Jim Blevins entire story resides in the pages of the Marion Press, April 29, 1998, Number 38, Volume 108, should you have one.











