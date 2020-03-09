Ghosts on Main Street: No Room for Ghosts at the Marion Township Hall

March 9, 2020

Marion Twp Hall AWNING

By Julie Traynor

All across Michigan on Tuesday, March 8, 2020, voters will go to their local designated polling places to cast ballots in the upcoming primary. At the grass roots level here in the Marion area, and indeed, across much of rural northern Michigan, voting is done at your township hall. Every township has one. In these parts, the township hall is a busy place and utilized for far more than elections and the business of government.

When the Village of Marion was a ‘girl’, many of the buildings on Main Street had a second story. Often this was living space for the business owner. If the building owner prospered and lived elsewhere, the upstairs rooms became offices spaces, popular with doctors, lawyers and photographers, or ‘Meeting Rooms for Rent’ as advertised in the Dispatch. In her younger days, our Marion was a meeting holding kind of girl. More than 25 regularly gathering groups used the Corwin Opera House, the Piper & Lowry meeting rooms or the Marion Twp. Hall for gatherings. All of these spaces were located on the second story.

Marion Township built its first official meeting building in 1902, on the north side of East Main Street between the Ann Arbor Railroad Depot and the then Dunham and Orr Building (remembered today as Morton’s and later Gambles). The next year the township moved the two-story building several yards east, joining it with the Dunham building by a mutual stairway.

Marion Twp. used the business floor for township meetings, business and elections, but soon found that moving township business to the second floor, and renting the business space, made more sense, and dollars, for taxpayers. This arrangement worked well with the Morton Hardware Company renting, and purchasing the building in 1952, to expand business further. This building served township needs, and voters, for 50 years.

When Marion’s Carl A. Bonham American Legion Post #302 in Marion decided to sell their Main Street meeting hall, Marion Township decided to buy. They took possession of what is still the Marion Township Hall at 205 E. Main in 1952. The township added bathrooms in the rear, and upgraded the kitchen. A unique and memorable feature of this building was a movable stage, which allowed for multiple functions and greater floor space when needed.

With the purchase of the double, single story building, the Marion Twp. Hall became the place for all types of gatherings and club meetings. Within a few years, Piper & Lowry lost their upper floor to structural damage in 1956 and the Corwin’s use diminished with the advent of the school gymnasium and the ease and availability of the street level Marion Township Hall. The upstairs hall ceased public use by 1960. The Corwin building was razed in 2005.

Members or attendees of any of these groups and organizations, and others long forgotten, have used the Marion Township Hall: Cub and Boy Scouts, Brownies and Girl Scouts, Rod and Gun Club, the Well Baby Clinic, Senior Citizens, teen dances, Santa Claus visits, family reunions, church services, craft shows, garage sales, funeral dinners and countless other functions.

The hall also became the place to hold wedding receptions. Many a family photo album holds wedding party photos taken at ‘the town hall’. The Marion Protective Association, active for more than 75 years was a large group and tremendously active. Their monthly potluck meeting happened at the hall. And of course, the voters of Marion Township used the hall for its intended use as the seat of township government and elections, both local and federal. In 1957, when the voters of the Marion School District approved the addition of six classrooms to alleviate overcrowding, kids from the second and third grades attended class at the Marion Township Hall. Bookcases divided the room and movable blackboards were set up. Hot lunch was delivered from the cafeteria to the front door.

On Tuesday registered voters in the Marion area will head for their respective township halls to cast ballots in the local primary election. Next week they may be there for lunch. Your township hall, in whatever township you may live, is a busy place, just as intended. There is no room for ghosts.

Photo line: The Marion Township Hall, on the left, as it appeared early in the last century when new. The awning reads Marion Township Hall. These buildings were destroyed by fire in 1977.











