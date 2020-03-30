Governor Issues “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Order

March 30, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

REED CITY — Osceola County officials have announced all Osceola County government buildings, in response to the Coronavirus issue, are closed to the public through April 21.

Individuals may be able to receive service through alternate means and can go to the county’s website to contact the desired department, the county said

The website also has a Coronavirus Information page.

A press release from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office on Monday noted she signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21), directing all Michigan businesses and operations “to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life. The order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.”

The press release also stated: “Effective at 12:01 am on March 24, for at least the next three weeks, individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household to the extent feasible under the circumstances.”

“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” Whitmer said in the release. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary.”











