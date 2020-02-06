How Michigan’s New No-Fault Auto Insurance Law Will Affect You

March 2, 2020

After July 1, 2020, Michigan drivers will have new insurance options due to the state’s new no-fault auto insurance law, which was passed last year. Since June, there has been much discussion of issues relating to this new law, such as the cost of auto insurance and how drivers will be affected.

Many Michigan residents are still wondering what impact the changes will have on them. You'll need to find information on the new auto insurance law and make decisions about insurance that are right for you.

Where You Can Learn About the New Law

Michigan is offering a number of ways for drivers to find out about the no-fault auto insurance law. A recent study commissioned by the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, an organization that represents healthcare professionals, found that 53% of 1,005 surveyed drivers with insurance were not well informed about the law. Whether you purchase a new vehicle or plan to keep the car you bought a few years ago, you should be informed about the new law and its implications for you.

A new website from the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, michigan.gov/autoinsurance, will provide detailed information about changes brought about by the law and the impact of those changes on auto insurance policies in the state. The site will also outline choices for coverage, give advice for purchasing coverage, and explain how to file a fraud or complaint report.

Additionally, drivers can send questions to autoinsurance@michigan.gov or speak to a hotline operator at 833-275-3437 (833-ASK-DIFS). Consumer guides will also be made available. Additionally, gatherings such as town hall meetings and other informational events will be offered by the department throughout Michigan, with a specific focus on particular areas of the state and driver demographics.

That said, customer service representatives can’t tell you how much you’ll spend on your auto insurance. Over 100 auto insurance companies operate in the state, but operators won’t have detailed information about rates for each company. In addition, the price of auto insurance depends on a number of different factors, such as the driver’s record and the value of the vehicle. However, you can call to learn about distinctions between what is covered by insurance coverage and personal injury coverage, specific questions you might pose to your insurer, and other information you’ll need to make an informed decision about your particular auto insurance needs.

You'll need to do some homework relating to covered medical care, as well. If you're injured in an accident, you might need surgery or hospital treatment, as well as ongoing alternative treatments like physical therapy. It's important for you to know what might be covered if you need to file a claim.

What the New Law Means for You

Under existing Michigan law, vehicle owners will still have to have automobile insurance that provides bodily injury coverage and personal injury protection (PIP). PIP covers the cost of your healthcare and loss of income if you are hurt in an accident. Coverage for bodily injury protects you if you caused an accident and are sued by the injured party. Under the new law, “no-fault” refers to the fact that your insurance provides both kinds of coverage — no matter which driver caused the accident.

However, what may be the most significant change under the new law is that drivers will no longer have to purchase coverage for lifetime healthcare expenses for injuries caused by an accident. Michigan drivers will instead be able to choose the amount of PIP coverage. For instance, you could choose to pay less for premiums and obtain PIP coverage of $250,000. In this scenario, your insurance would cover no more than $250,000 in healthcare costs for the injured party and you would have to pay for medical costs over that amount.

The new law also means changes in recoverable damages. Present law governing bodily injury cases restricts recoverable damages to those stemming from pain and suffering and from significant loss of income. Under the new law, you may have to pay more in PIP expenses if the injured party opted for a specific amount of PIP coverage rather than unlimited coverage. In other words, you will be responsible for the medical bills of a person injured in an accident where you were deemed negligent.

Medicare and Auto Accident Injury Coverage

Under the new no-fault auto insurance law, drivers who have Medicare won’t have to purchase coverage for PIP medical expenses. Medicare will cover certain medical services for enrollees who choose not to purchase PIP coverage, become hurt in an auto accident, and are not otherwise covered for injuries. Enrollees will also be able to choose PIP coverage for $500,000 or $250,000 for each person in an accident, as opposed to paying for unlimited medical coverage. If a person with Medicare is hurt in an accident and uses up the PIP amount (and is not otherwise covered), Medicare will cover certain medical services. It’s important to note that Medicare won’t cover a number of services for auto accident injuries, including long-term rehabilitation, in-home attendant care, or skilled nursing facility care.

It’s crucial that you learn all you can about the new no-fault auto insurance law and then discuss options with your insurance representative. You’ll need to make sure you understand all of the nuances that pertain to you so that you can make choices based on your needs as well as the needs of your family and your business.











