Lady Eagles lose to Mesick in final seconds

March 2, 2020

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Marion girls basketball team’s chances of winning the West Michigan ‘D’ League title took a serious blow on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Lady Eagles, playing at Mesick struggled with the Lady Bulldogs all night and suffered a 42-41 setback.

“We did not play particularly well in this one, but you have to give all the credit to Mesick,” head coach Matt LaGrow said. “I thought we started strong in the first, but Mesick turned up the heat on us. Their pressure and defensive intensity caused us to get out of sync and we never could get back into a rhythm offensively and defensively.”

Despite their struggles, the Eagles led 10-4 after the first quarter and only trailed by two, 26-24 at the half and by one, 35-34 entering the fourth.

Marion was able to inch ahead 41-40 with eight seconds to play, but Mesick scored the game-winner with just two seconds left.

Leading the way in the contest was Georgia Meyer with 14 points and six rebounds, Isabell Bontekoe had 12 points and eight rebounds and Stella Henderson chipped in with five points and six boards.

Marion (14-5 overall, 11-4 WMD) finished out the regular season on Thursday at home against Big Rapids Crossroads. The Eagles play in a division four district at McBain Northern Michigan Christian beginning Monday, against host NMC. The winner of that contest plays Pentwater on Wednesday with the finals set for Friday, March 6. Mason County Eastern, Walkerville and Crossroads are on the other side of the bracket.











