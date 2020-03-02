Library Hosts Human Trafficking Session

March 2, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY — Ardis Missaukee District Library director Laura Marion has announced two unique programs at her facility for March 7. The first one is kids preventing human trafficking in our community, with officer Brian Kolboldt at 6 p.m. on March 16. The second major highlight is the Theaters and Opera Houses of Cadillac with author Richard Shults on March 19.

The library will have March madness book sales all the way through March.

Also in March, the Lego Club for grades one through five is March 3 at 3:30 p.m.

The Battle of the Books Elimination battle for grades four through six is 11 a.m. on March 7 at the McBain Library. The final battle is 1 p.m. at the Houghton Lake Library,

Every Friday will be Let’s Read Lake City with a read aloud roundup for ages 0 to 4 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

George Gruenberg provides piano music every Thursday at 2 p.m.

The meeting on genealogy is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 9.

The board meeting is 4 p.m. on March 16.











