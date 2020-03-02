Local Businesses: Newspapers Can’t Survive Without You

March 2, 2020

Mike Wilcox

Mike’s Musings Columnist

I read a column from another weekly newspaper last week titled “Can newspapers- and their communities—survive?

It got me to thinking. I guess I failed to realize how intertwined a good newspaper was with its community and vice-versa. The worrier I am, I’m always concerned about the health of my newspapers, but I never gave much thought to a community struggling if its newspaper were to fail.

Without a local newspaper, a community is dependent on the daily newspaper or television for their news. They both breeze in to town on occasion to cover the controversial stuff, but to depend on them to hold our institutions, politicians and even our neighbors accountable- PLEEZ.

Or maybe you now scroll social media for news. Have you ever given much thought to how many of those posts are actually “fake news.” Sometimes I can’t tell the difference between The National Enquirer and Facebook. You can hardly believe 50 percent of what you read in either medium.

Local newspapers, on the other hand, are the unofficial record keepers of history. We are responsible for gathering and documenting everything that goes on in a particular community from local meetings, community happenings and high school sports. We publish pictures of school kids, honor rolls, engagements and even obituaries. Chances are at least one time or another, most members of your family have appeared in the local newspaper.

Of course this can’t happen without local advertising. Advertising is what makes the newspaper successful. It pays the employees, and it pays for several thousand copies to be printed each week. Without advertising, the newspaper ceases to exist. Yes there is a small amount of subscription money, but that pales in to comparison with advertising.

Unfortunately the small businesses in our communities are under attack, and lately many of them have quit advertising with print. They are under attack from Amazon, from Walmart and like players who have persuaded millions of consumers that online purchases are cheaper and more convenient. Some of the small businesses are following the big guys, and diverting their print dollars to online channels of advertising.

What they don’t realize is that community newspapers get more local traffic than the online merchandisers, particularly with the key 55 to 64 age group. That demographic has a greater income and spends more money on groceries, vehicles and services by a wide margin over any other age group. Typically these are the people that frequent local businesses and have a good understanding of how local merchants are important to the local economy.

So what happens when local businesses determine that their advertising dollars should go to online sources? Chances are the local newspaper will cease to exist and thus the local township board will no longer be covered; your child’s recognition and picture will no longer appear for everyone to see; and local businesses will no longer be recognized for their community support. In other words the community will begin to crumble, and horribly may not survive.

Thomas Jefferson was quoted over 200 years ago. “Were it left to me to decide if we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate for a moment to prefer the latter.”

I ask you to remember Jefferson’s words. Don’t let social media or online stores take the bulk of your time or money. Remember that a community is only as good as its people and institutions. Local businesses deserve your attention, and so do local newspapers.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: