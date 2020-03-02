Marion Cheer Team Barely Misses Regional Spot

March 2, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Marion coach Danyel Prielipp was very hopeful of extending her team’s competitive cheer season for at least one more week.

And it almost happened for the Marion team. Marion competed in the Division 4 district on Friday at East Jordan High School.

The top four teams after three rounds advance to the regional this weekend. The top four from regionals advance to Grand Rapids on March 7 for state competition in Grand Rapids.

Finishing in the top four to be able to advance to the regional meet was Marion’s goal entering the district meet.

“We were three points shy of earning a Regional spot,” Prielipp said. “It was heartbreaking for our athletes; they had a great performance in all three rounds.”

Munising won the event.

Other participating schools were Brethren, East Jordan, Evart, Harrison, Iron Mountain, Pine River, Marion, Mason County Central, Mc Bain, Munising, Norway, Roscommon and St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy.

All teams compete in three rounds and are scored in each one by judges. The second round includes compulsory skills. The third round focuses on stunts and mounts.











