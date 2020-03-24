Marion President Announces No Foot Traffic in Offices

March 24, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Marion Village Council president Don Gilmore has announced the Village Hall office is being closed to foot traffic effective this past Tuesday, in response to the coronavirus issue.

“The clerk and the treasurer will be working regular hours for mail and lockbox service, Gilmore said, quoting from a public notice. “People can call for an appointment if they need to come in and have to make sure they don’t have a fever. Without an appointment, the library is closed and the village office will be closed until further notice.”

Gilmore said village officials will continue to work with the state government on further instructions.

Gov. Whitmer ordered all schools be closed effective late last week through at least April 6.

This week, indoor dining facilities, bars, bowling lanes and other such establishments were also closed.

“I support the plans of both the state and federal government, the plans they’ve got at this time,” Gilmore said. “We hope Marion will go along with them.”











