May I Walk With You? Reading Part 2

March 2, 2020

Daniel Fachting, Ph.D. is a Licensed Psychologist, Lay Minister at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare, and Chancellor for Knights of Columbus Council #3029. He can be reached at fachtingcounseling1@gmail.com

This is a continuation of last weeks article, a continuation of St. Maximilian Kolbe’s “Who Would Dare to Suppose”. He says it so much better than me.

“And what more could you have given me, O God, in giving me Yourself to have as my very own?…Your Heart burning with love for me directed You to grant me one more gift: yes, still one more gift!… You told us to become your children, if we wish to enter the Kingdom of heaven. And you know that a child needs a mother: You yourself established this rule of love. And so Your goodness and mercy creates for us a Mother—the personal embodiment of Your graciousness and Your boundless love—and from beneath the cross on Golgotha you give Her to us and to us to Her…And you are resolved, O God Who Loves us, that She should be for us a powerful Mediatrix of all Your graces and our Advocate—You will deny Her nothing, just as She is incapable of denying anything to anyone.

And so now, who can permit themselves to be condemned? Who cannot secure their heavenly reward? Perhaps that senseless, stubborn hater of his own self; who freely and consciously does not wish to be saved… and even from the best of Mother’s flees and despised her mediation…Let us gaze into our own souls; is it not true that each time we have totally surrendered ourselves to the Mother of God and our Mother—the Immaculate—each time we have felt God’s peace enter our hearts?…Is it not true, that when temptation struck us, and we have not in hope failed to flee to Mary, as children to a mother, and hold ourselves in Her embrace—that truly our will always found sure support and did not succumb?

Was this not the case? Whoever has yet to experience this, let him take a chance! Let him see, let himself be convinced, how powerful and how good is the Mother of God and our Mother. Yes, and our Mother…our very own Mom,

Truly, who would dare to suppose, if it were not the heart of faith and clarity of our daily experience?”

