May I Walk With You? Resentment and Forgiveness

March 23, 2020

Daniel Fachting, Ph.D. is a Licensed Psychologist, Lay Minister at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare, and Chancellor for Knights of Columbus Council #3029. He can be reached at fachtingcounseling1@gmail.com

As I work with people who no longer attend church services, I often hear their reasons for not attending. Most of them focus on resentment toward the Church. When I was teaching, I often heard many of the same reasons. Parents and children would often say that they hate such and such a school. But how do you hate a school or church or any institution?

In my discussions with people who hate institutions, I discovered that the hater had an experience with an individual associated with that institution that caused them to be resentful.

There was usually an encounter with a coach or teacher or principal or bully that left the person with a resentment that generalized into a resentment toward the institution. Persons who hold such resentments most often have legitimate reasons for feeling the way they do, but often fail to separate the persons that harmed them from the institutions they worked at.

I find the same to be true of people who say they hate the Church. I hear stories about a priest or nun or teacher or fellow student who treated them badly. Sometimes they stopped going because they resent the parent or other family member who pushed religion on them, or left them feeling unwanted or depraved and unloved by God. Again, these people seem to have generalized their resentment to the whole Church, when they were injured by an individual.

For people who have been injured by individuals associated with a school or church or other institutions, it is important that they forgive the ones who have injured them. Only then will they be able to relate to the institutions with joy. None of these institutions was created with the motivation of hurting people, rather they were created to be of service to not only their members, but to others as well. My hope is that we can all forgive those individuals who have harmed us so that we can once again experience the joy and peace that comes from living in community with those who love us. Jesus created the Church as a source of grace, giving us the power to live more vibrantly in joy and peace.

"May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his life shine upon you, and give you his peace."











