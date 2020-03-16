McBain Hires Three New Coaches

March 16, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN – The McBain Board of Education made coaching appointments at a recent meeting.

The board appointed Kelsey Kooistra as varsity softball coach, Kasey McQuestion as JV softball coach and Pat Martinez as varsity golf coach.

In a related action, the board accepted the resignation of varsity softball coach Tricia McGillis, with regrets.

The board entered closed session to discuss a support staff’s leave of absence. The session last eight minutes. After the session, the board approved to support the request for leave of absence.

The board certified the approval of August 2020 as the month to collect 18.0 mills of levy on all nonhomestead property within the district for a period of two years 2020 and 2021 for a value of approximately $1,348,743 to be collected in 2020.

There was also public comment regarding energy efficiency and security grant information, plus additional years for Headlee Election consideration

The board was slated to deal with, later this week, on the deviation from the current board terms schedule, the Empower Program course, the 2020-21 school calendar. a furniture bid and staff retirements.











