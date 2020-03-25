Michigan’s Shelter-In-Place Order: What You Need to Know

March 25, 2020
Less than two weeks ago, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency when Michigan confirmed the state’s first two cases of COVID-19 on March 10. As of Monday, March 23, confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide exceeded 1,200 — a considerable increase from the 53 cases reported merely a eek ago. At least 15 deaths in Michigan have been attributed to COVID-19 so far.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Whitmer has issued an executive order that asks everyone in Michigan to shelter in place. The order was announced on Monday morning and will take effect as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24. You may be wondering what this policy means for you and your family.
The order asks Michigan residents to remain at home and refrain from all travel that is not essential for the next three weeks. They can leave home for the following essential business:
If residents do leave the house, they must follow social distancing practices as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends that people stay six feet apart if they must leave their homes for essential business.
Fortunately, we still have the internet at our disposal. Since Michigan residents won't be able to go out to buy much besides groceries, gasoline, and medications, they will likely turn to the Internet to purchase other products.
All gatherings, whether public or private, of people beyond their own homes are also prohibited. Everyday life in Michigan will be seriously restricted by the new order.
Businesses cannot require employees to leave their homes unless they are essential workers who are needed to save lives or to maintain basic operations. The governor’s order states that essential employees are those classified as “critical infrastructure workers” by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. They include:
Businesses and operations must designate workers who are necessary to maintain minimum basic operations. They must notify workers that they have been designated as such and can do so orally until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2020. After that time, they must notify essential workers in writing, including through email or a public website. Anyone who is unsure whether they are an essential worker should contact their supervisor or wait to receive word.
Governor Whitmer has also ordered that public places such as restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms, and libraries remain closed until 11:59 p.m., April 13. Restaurants and bars were originally ordered to close on March 16 and stay closed until March 31. The additional two weeks is intended to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Workers affected by closures of public places, as well as others who can't work remotely from home, are seeking help with meeting their basic expenses. More than 100,000 Michigan residents filed for unemployment just last week. Under normal circumstances, the state receives approximately 5,000 unemployment claims per week. Governor Whitmer has expanded benefits for the following:
There may be more financial help to boost Michigan’s economy. Just after signing the executive order expanding unemployment benefits, Whitmer stated that small businesses in Michigan could obtain loans at low interest rates through the federal Small Business Administration.
Like many states, Michigan is taking drastic steps to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grows rapidly in the state, Michigan officials are doing all they can to prevent infections and protect the most vulnerable. Fortunately, people can still get out long enough to perform essential tasks. While it may be difficult for people to stay mostly at home for an extended period, they need to remember that by staying home, they are saving lives.
