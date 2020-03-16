Missaukee Asked to Support Bike Trail Project

March 16, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN — Precia Garland, Missaukee County Administrator, reviewed the Cadillac Pathway bike trail project with the county finance committee at its meeting week.

The county is having two fundraisers and two grants are being sought to fund the project, the MDNR’s Natural Resouurces Trust Fund Grant and the Passport Grant.

Garland pointed out Missaukee County was asked to be the fiduciary for these grants, in the event they are OKed. It is requested the Board approve a resolution of support, after conducting a public hearing at the board meeting, to approve submission of these grant applications.

Jessica Nielsen, County Clerk/Register went over a proposed Remonumentation Master Plan. The proposed revision includes a listing of corners that have already been surveyed and monumented, plus the listing of corners left to be completed. Nielsen pointed out the last plan was approved in 1992.

County Remon Representative Dean Geers answered questions.

Nielsen also reviewed a proposed professional services agreement for remonumentation for the 2020 grant. Remon Representative Dean Geers was present to answer questions.

Garland went over the six-year Capital Improvement Draft Plan for years 2021-26, which includes projects totaling an estimated $3,419,650. The plan covers details of all projects, estimated costs, and the proposed sources of funding.

Garland also reviewed the 9-1-1 Dispatch window project. She pointed out there was one bidder, DouGlass, Inc of Cadillac. This project would include replacement of the current glass to a bullet proof glass.











